Bengaluru double murder: Husband and son watched Bigg Boss, wife planned their brutal killings with lover

A gruesome double murder of a man and his 5-year-old kid happened in Bengaluru, and police arrested his wife and her lover.

In a shocking turn of events in Bengaluru, a 38-year-old man, Abhinandhan, and his 5-year-old son were found dead, and his wife, Harini, and her lover were arrested for their alleged brutal killings. As per the media reports, police said the killings were pre-planned and that the accused carried them out after the victims went to sleep. The merciless killings happened at the family's home. Reportedly, while Abhinandan and his son watched Bigg Boss on TV, Harini planned their murders while walking on the verandah.

What is the motive behind the murders?

As per the reports, the police stated that Harini and her boyfriend Vinay planned to kill Abhinandan because they believed he was getting in the way of their relationship. The police further added that Harini had been pushing Abhinandan for a divorce and wanted to live with Vinay.

When did Harini and Abhinandan get married, and when did their marriage hit rock bottom

Reportedly, the couple got married in 2021, but soon they started facing marital problems. For two years, they have been sleeping in separate rooms. In December 2024, Harini allegedly met Vinay through Snapchat, and gradually they developed a relationship. Police asserted that Abhinandan had become suspicious about his wife speaking to another man.

Abhinandan approached the police before the murder?

The couple reportedly had regular arguments over minor issues. 15 days before the gruesome killings, Abhinandan reached out to the police, seeking her call detail records. Police suspect that on August 14, two days before the killing, the couple had a heated argument, and Harini hatched the sinister murder plan with Vinay.

When did Harini plan Abhinandan's murder?

Going by the reports, during their last altercation, Abhinandan allegedly assaulted his wife. The next morning, Abhinandan dropped Harini at her parents' home and left to meet his mother. He returned on Sunday evening, picked up Harini and went back home. Police suspected that by then, Harini had already decided to kill him with Vinay's help.

Harini's tools for the planned murder

As India Today reported, DCP North West Nagesh said Harini spoke to Vinay after the Friday argument, and allegedly, they finalised their plan. According to the officials, Harini had purchased two pairs of gloves in advance, which were allegedly used by Vinay and Harini while murdering them. Even the CCTV cameras at the residence had been switched off on Sunday itself, hinting to the police further about their sinister plan.

How did the murders take place?

Reportedly at 11 pm, Vinay arrived at the house. It is suspected that Harini had him hiding in the passage near the garage before bringing him inside. Around 11.30 pm, after Abhinandan went to sleep, Harini allegedly brought Vinay into her room. Since the couple slept separately, Harini checked thrice to make sure that Abhinandan was deep asleep. Around 12.30 am, Harini and Vinay went to Abhinandan's room, with their gloves on. Police stated that Vinay gripped Abhinandan by the neck and strangled him, while Harini held his legs tightly.

How did the kid get murdered?

As per the reports, the couple's son woke up after being disturbed by the noise during the attack. The portal quoted DCP Nagesh, “During the altercation, the child woke up. Therefore, she has also confessed to killing the child. We have already taken Vinay Kumar into custody and are questioning him. He has also admitted his involvement in the incident."

How did the murder catch the police's attention?

On Monday morning, Harini herself called the police and reported that her husband and son were unresponsive. A police team reached the residence and found both dead. Initially, Harini was detained for questioning and was reportedly reluctant to answer questions. However, during interrogation, police revealed that she disclosed Vinay's role and the murder plot. Police suspected foul play after they noticed injuries on Abhinandan's body.