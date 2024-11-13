Hollywood power couple Ben Foster and Laura Prepon have decided to part ways after six years of their marriage and the actor requested that their prenuptial agreement be upheld and that assets and debts be divided equally.

Hollywood power couple Ben Foster and Laura Prepon have decided to part ways after six years of marriage, with Foster filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Ben Foster, known for his roles in 'X-Men: The Last Stand', and Laura Prepon, best known for 'Orange Is the New Black', are ending their marriage, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

Foster filed for divorce on October 17, 2023, with the date of separation listed as September 9, 2023. In his divorce petition, the 44-year-old actor requested that their prenuptial agreement be upheld and that their assets and debts be divided equally.

Foster also requested that both parties be responsible for their own legal fees, with court expenses to be shared between the two.Foster and Prepon, both 44, were first publicly linked in 2016, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Within months, they were engaged, and in 2017, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella.

The couple married in 2018, with Prepon sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate their wedding day. "Just Married," she wrote, along with a photo from their ceremony, adding, "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!" In 2020, the couple expanded their family with the birth of a son, though they chose to keep his name private to maintain their commitment to shielding their children from public scrutiny.

Prepon later explained their decision in an interview with People magazine, stating, "Everyone is different with [posting] pictures of their kids. No judgment, do your thing. But for my husband and I, that's where we do remain extra private, is when it comes to our kids."

The couple was particularly careful about managing their public lives, ensuring that their home life remained balanced despite their demanding careers. Prepon shared in an earlier 2019 interview that "Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]," as per People magazine. According to People magazine, she also admitted to feeling guilty at times, acknowledging the challenges of balancing career and family life.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif lost this blockbuster franchise of Rs 600 crore, were replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us