'Bellbottom' trailer out: Akshay Kumar promises drama, action and kick-ass 80s vibe in spy thriller

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2021, 08:34 PM IST

The slick trailer of Pooja Entertainment's espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' dropped today and it has blockbuster written all over it.

This Akshay Kumar starrer slated for a big-screen release on August 19, is all set to regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format. While the news of the film's theatrical release has cheered the industry as well the audiences, the trailer has raised the excitement level of the fans many notches higher. The eagerly-awaited spy drama seems all set to revive the fortunes of the film industry and regalvanise big-screen magic!

Team Bellbottom launched the piping hot trailer today in Delhi's PVR Priya, a single-screen theatre that was also the birthplace of PVR multiplexes. This was a hugely symbolic and nostalgic moment to welcome the enduring legacy of big-screen entertainment. The adrenaline-packed trailer does complete justice to the buzz around the film and promises an epic adventure full of world-class action, retro swag, a foot-tapping background score, massive production values, and Akshay Kumar's action persona at its best. 

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, "BellBottom Trailer Bringing back the magic of the big screen with #BellBottom #BellBottomTrailer out now"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
 
Pooja Entertainment presents 'Bellbottom' in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

'Bellbottom' is all set to release in cinemas next to you on 19th August, 2021.

