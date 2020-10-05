'Bellbottom' teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back the 80s in espionage thriller

Now that BellBottom shoot has been wrapped, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film much to the excitement of the fans. Starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role, the 29 seconds long video features the actor donning stylish look. In the teaser, we see him suiting up in style with a heavy moustache, gelled hair and vintage sunglasses. Most of the video has Akshay walking on the runway towards the plane.

However, towards the end of BellBottom teaser, we see Akshay the saviour in a brown khaki outfit while hanging on a tanker. Talking about the premise of the film, it read as "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bellbottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film’s retro theme brings back the eighties."

Check out the teaser below:

Bellbottom also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. The espionage thriller is penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, while it's helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The first schedule of the film kickstarted in Scotland. Soon after that, the team headed to London for the next schedule. Bellbottom is touted as the world's first film to be shot completely during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's slated to release on April 2, 2021.