HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'BellBottom': Lara Dutta shares BTS video of her transformation into Indira Gandhi, Akshay Kumar says 'you’ve nailed it'

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, 'BellBottom' boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutt.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 04:19 PM IST

The trailer of the highly anticipated movie ‘BellBottom’ dropped on Tuesday (August 3) and fans got to see Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in action. The trailer, however, left viewers wondering where is Lara Dutta. 

Lara Dutta will be portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie inspired from the 1984 plane hijacks. Social media has been astonished and abuzz by Lara’s dramatic transformation to look like the former PM.

On Thursday (July 5), Lara Dutta shared a BTS video of herself getting ready to step into the role of Indira Gandhi. The video starts with the 46-year-old actress getting her makeup and hair done while metamorphosing into her character, where fans said she looked ‘unrecognisable’. 

In the video, Lara can be heard saying, “Of all the people who are really, really responsible between all of this happening, I'm only being able to bring a character alive, if I can get into the skin of it. Super happy, I think the shoot went really well. I can't wait to see it on screen.”

While sharing the video on Twitter, the former Miss Universe wrote, “Never had I imagined portraying someone this pivotal. When I saw how it translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it. Here's my transformation BTS #Bellbottom.”

Akshay Kumar also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “What bringing a character to life looks like…@LaraDutta you’ve nailed it and how in #BellBottom! Catch it on the big screen, also in 3D, on 19th Aug.”

Responding to Akshay’s tweet, Lara tweeted, "None of this would be possible with your constant support and encouragement!! I could, because you believed I could!!”

Fans expressed excitement over the film’s release. Twitterati commended Lara’s transformation and also lauded the make up artists for such an impeccable makeover. 

“Omg !!! Ye @LaraDutta ji the .....abhi ye video dekha makeup ka tabhi pata chala........ Sakshatk Indira Gandhi lag rahi,” tweetd one user while another wrote, “Next level transformation.” A third user commented, “Brilliant prosthetic work!!!!,” while a forth one tweeted, “Makeup Artist ko award milna chahiye .... Amazing.”

At the trailer launch, Lara said that all it took was a call for her to get onboard to play Indira Gandhi. "I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That's me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her.” 

"As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was extremely centred and not really prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form. I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for," she added.

