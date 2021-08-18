‘Bell Bottom’ actor Vaani Kapoor opens up on facing financial crisis, says ‘I was very clueless’

Vaani Kapoor has recently been making headlines ahead of her new release with Akshay Kumar titled ‘bell bottom’. The actress recently opened up about how she managed and faced financial crunch in her early Bollywood days.

Speaking to Times Now, Vaani spoke about her early days in Bollywood, revealing that she struggled financially and has been self-supporting since her modelling days. She said,“I have been supporting myself, I haven't taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modelling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very underconfident, I didn't know what I am doing, I didn't know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs. So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that's one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been a financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly.”

'Bell Bottom' is a spy thriller that will be released in theatres on August 19th. Aside from that, Vaani Kapoor has the action-comedy ‘Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and the co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.