Bejoy Nambiar is 'grateful' to still make films without giving a blockbuster: 'Want my work to get more respect and love'

Bejoy Nambiar most recently made Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. The film revolved around two social media influencers, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

Director Bejoy Nambiar, best known for acclaimed films like Shaitan, David, and Wazir, says he is blessed to have the opportunity to tell his stories though his filmography is not populated by massive box office hits.

Movie making has never been easy and Nambiar said he has now accepted the difficulties that come with job. "While making my first and second film, I felt why is it getting difficult with every film? I’ve accepted that now. It's part and parcel of my filmmaking career that every film is going to be a challenge, from its making to putting it out there. I feel grateful that I’m still getting an opportunity to make films despite the fact that I've not given like a blockbuster commercial success,” Nambiar told PTI.

The director most recently made Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. He is happy that the film received good reviews. "I want my work to get more respect and love. As long as my producer is recovering his money, I’m good. Anything else is a bonus, but the love and respect is quite important."

The film revolved around two social media influencers, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. "I'm very happy with the love that it's got. The commercial part is quite disappointing, I‘m hoping that my producers are not too much in the red," Nambiar said, adding, he is hopeful that the film will find a wider and more permanent audience once it releases on OTT platform Netflix on April 10.

READ | Tu Yaa Main OTT release date: When and where to watch Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survival thriller