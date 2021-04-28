'Being related to her hasn't helped me in my career,' says Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra

"I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister," Meera said.

Global star and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra, who was last seen in 'The Tattoo Murders', recently opened up about her struggles in the film industry. Stating that her relationship with cousin Priyanka hasn't helped her journey in the showbiz world, Meera revealed that she has had her own share of struggles to bag roles in films.

Meera has predominantly worked in South Indian movies. She made her Tamil debut in the 2005 film 'Anbe Aaruyire' and forayed into the Telugu films in 2006 with 'Bangaram'. As for Bollywood, she ventured into the Hindi film industry with Satish Kaushik's 2014 comedy-drama 'Gang Of Ghosts'. She was also seen in 1920 London among a few other films.

In her recent interview with Zoom, while mentioning that she hasn't bagged roles courtesy of Priyanka, Meera said, "The only time when I came to Bollywood there was a buzz that Priyanka's sister is also coming but honestly I have not faced many comparisons. I have not got any work because of Priyanka. If I needed a producer, they have not cast me as I am her sister."

“Honestly, being related to her has not helped me in my career but it has really helped me in a way that people did take me seriously. They did not take me for granted as they knew was coming from a family who knew cinema. That is the only privilege I got. Otherwise, I had to struggle. Honestly, with my work like every time my movie used to leave fortunately I have not been compared to both of them", Meera added.

On the work front, Meera was also seen in the web series 'Section 375', in which she co-starred with Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Bhat.

She has a film with Arjun Rampal and Harshaali Malhotra titled 'Nastik' lined up.