'Behaved with in front of everybody the way we do at home': Ajay on working with Kajol in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have collaborated for the ninth time on the big screen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The couple has collaborated after almost a decade as their last outing was Toonpur Ka Super Hero. In Tanhaji, Ajay plays the titular role while Kajol will be seen as his onscreen wife Savitri Malusare. Both their performances and chemistry with each other have left an impressive mark on everyone.

During a recent interaction with IANS, when Ajay was asked about working with Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he stated, "I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate."

Talking about Tanhaji, Ajay shared, "Apart from being my 100th film, it’s a special film because when you a play a historical character like Tanhaji, who has been such a great warrior, it increases your responsibility as an actor. It is important to see you don’t portray such characters in the wrong manner."

The film is directed by debutant Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist named Uday Bhan. Apart from them, the biographical historical drama also has Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

The trailer was launched on Tuesday and Rohit Shetty was the special guest. Kajol was missing as she had to head to Singapore to be with her daughter Nysa Devgn.