Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda opened up about her life before bagging Mohit Suri's blockbuster directorial, and also admitted falling for shady casting calls on Google.

Newcomer actress Aneet Padda became the talk of the town with her performance in the blockbuster Saiyaara. The outsider from Amritsar has become an overnight sensation with Mohit Suri's directorial. Aneet has finally given her first interview post Saiyaara, and she opened up about her struggle to find the correct opportunities and nearly escaping from online casting scams.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Aneet recalled that at 17, she browsed through Google with "acting auditions near me." Aneet got a brutal reality check in chasing fame through fake websites, awkward auditions, and rejections that would eventually make way for her big break. Aneet also revealed that almost every major production house has her 'horrible biodata with Snapchat filter photos'.

Aneet confessed that she was never a casual cinema-goer and revealed how she got bitten by the acting bug at 10, when she performed a school play in Amritsar, which sparked her fascination with acting.

Although Aneet had an interest in acting, the lack of support from her friends and even her father hampered her ambitions and deepened her self-doubt. “For the longest time, I told myself, ‘You are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.’ I stopped dreaming for a while."

Aneet didn't let her dream die and decided to pursue acting. She began searching online for auditions, and revealed. "I came across shady websites that were basically scams." At 17, Aneet even hired friends to rehearse scenes with her, but soon decided to continue alone, joking that “the chemistry was a bit off."

The 21-year-old further disclosed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, her search for opportunities amplified. “Almost every production has my horrible biodata and Snapchat filter photos," she said with a laugh, adding that she had sent audition tapes and emails to nearly 70 production houses in hopes of being noticed," she revealed. At last, Padda learnt about legitimate casting opportunities managed through professional agencies. Before Saiyaara, Aneet was seen in Kajol's Salaam Venky and web series Big Girls Don't Cry. She'll next be seen in Nitya Mehra's web series Nyay.