Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt with AIR 23, but went viral for THIS reason, it is...

Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Bigg Boss 19: Abhihsek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'

Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more shower till...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site today

Darjeeling landslide: At least 20 killed, homes swept away, CM to visit site

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda opened up about her life before bagging Mohit Suri's blockbuster directorial, and also admitted falling for shady casting calls on Google.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Before Saiyaara, Aneet Padda admits falling for casting scams at 17, says every production house has her 'horrible biodata and..'
Aneet Padda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Newcomer actress Aneet Padda became the talk of the town with her performance in the blockbuster Saiyaara. The outsider from Amritsar has become an overnight sensation with Mohit Suri's directorial. Aneet has finally given her first interview post Saiyaara, and she opened up about her struggle to find the correct opportunities and nearly escaping from online casting scams. 

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Aneet recalled that at 17, she browsed through Google with "acting auditions near me." Aneet got a brutal reality check in chasing fame through fake websites, awkward auditions, and rejections that would eventually make way for her big break. Aneet also revealed that almost every major production house has her 'horrible biodata with Snapchat filter photos'.

Aneet confessed that she was never a casual cinema-goer and revealed how she got bitten by the acting bug at 10, when she performed a school play in Amritsar, which sparked her fascination with acting.

Although Aneet had an interest in acting, the lack of support from her friends and even her father hampered her ambitions and deepened her self-doubt. “For the longest time, I told myself, ‘You are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.’ I stopped dreaming for a while." 

Aneet didn't let her dream die and decided to pursue acting. She began searching online for auditions, and revealed. "I came across shady websites that were basically scams." At 17, Aneet even hired friends to rehearse scenes with her, but soon decided to continue alone, joking that “the chemistry was a bit off."

The 21-year-old further disclosed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, her search for opportunities amplified. “Almost every production has my horrible biodata and Snapchat filter photos," she said with a laugh, adding that she had sent audition tapes and emails to nearly 70 production houses in hopes of being noticed," she revealed. At last, Padda learnt about legitimate casting opportunities managed through professional agencies. Before Saiyaara, Aneet was seen in Kajol's Salaam Venky and web series Big Girls Don't Cry. She'll next be seen in Nitya Mehra's web series Nyay. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka bakra'
Sameer Wankhede breaks his silence on Aryan Khan case, says 'he was not bali ka
Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations: 'Met terrorists four time, provided them with...'
Aide arrested in Pahalgam terror attack makes SHOCKING revelations
BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill's workload...
BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'
Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artis
Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it
Dreaming of glass skin? This Korean routine can help you get it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE