Before Ranveer Singh, Chunky Panday was banned for this reason: 'They couldn't take action against Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha'

Amid the huge controversy over FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Chunky Panday has revealed that he was once banned too even before his debut fim Aag Hi Aag released in 1987. Read on to know the details.

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, effectively banning the Dhurandhar actor in the Hindi film industry. The industry body alleged that the actor failed to respond to multiple notices seeking an explanation over the matter, prompting it to advise its members against collaborating with him until the issue is resolved. Amid this huge controversy, Chunky Panday has revealed that he was once banned too even before his debut fim released. The actor didn't share which film body imposed a ban on him.

Talking to ETimes, Chunky shared, "During the shooting of Aag Hi Aag in 1987, the film industry had gone on strike, and no one was supposed to continue shooting. However, Pahlaj Nihalani was shooting in Bangalore with the entire team, and later we continued filming in Ooty as well. That is why strict action was taken against me and everyone associated with the film. At that time, all shootings had been stopped. Dharmendra ji and Shatrughan Sinha ji were also part of the film, but they were such big stars doing 30-40 films that banning them was not really possible."

"I was a newcomer then; my film hadn’t even been released, so eventually I got banned for about a weekThe reason was simple, I was shooting with Pahlaj Nihalani while the entire industry was on strike. Since they couldn’t take action against the bigger stars, they took action against me instead. Later, I apologised, and the ban was lifted within a week. But these things happen. Ours is a very small and fragile industry, and I have experienced it myself", Panday added.

The 1997 action drama Aag Hi Aag also starred Moushumi Chatterjee, Neelam, Richa Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, Danny Denzongpa, Vinod Mehra, and Gulshan Grover. The Shibu Mitra directorial and Pahlaj Nihalani production marked the acting debut of Chunky Panday. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year.

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