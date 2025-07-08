Before playing Sita in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut opposite this star kid in...; film to release on...

Sai Pallavi has impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere, heartfelt performances in South Indian films such as Premam, Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, Amaran, and Fidaa among others. Before Ramayana, she will make her Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Ek Din opposite Junaid Khan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is one of the most awaited Indian films since its announcement. On July 3, the first glimpse of the two-part epic was released with goosebumps-inducing background score from Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The last ten seconds of the video teased the first looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in the much-awaited films, with Part 1 and Part 2 set to release in theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

Sai Pallavi has impressed the audiences and critics with her sincere, heartfelt performances in South Indian films such as Premam, Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, Amaran, and Fidaa among others. Before Ramayana, she will make her Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Ek Din. The film will have Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan opposite her and will release later this year on November 7.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the update on his X account on Tuesday, "AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER EK DIN TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025... #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025. Directed by #SunilPandey and produced by #AamirKhan and #MansoorKhan, the film marks a special reunion – as #Aamir and #Mansoor collaborate after 17 years, after the much-loved #JaaneTuYaJaaneNa."

#Xclusiv... AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025... #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025.



Directed by #SunilPandey… pic.twitter.com/oMjuAwjK9g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2025

Aamir Khan has headlined the first three films helmed by his cousin brothers Mansoor Khan - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992), and Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995). The Lagaan actor wasn't associated with Mansoor's fourth and the last directorial Josh (2000), which had Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. The two cousins reunited again for the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which marked the acting debut of their nephew Imran Khan. Both of them produced the film, and are now coming back after 17 years to produce Aamir's son Junaid Khan-starrer Ek Din, which would mark Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut.

READ | Meet actress, whose father is IAS officer, studied at NIFT, husband is rapper, owns theatre company, became OTT star after...