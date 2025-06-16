Amitabh Bachchan's first girlfriend was Maya, who worked in the British Airways. Read on to know more about their relationship, which ended after Bachchan bagged his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with each other in 1973. Afte their marriage, Amitabh was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Rekha that lasted for years. However, before even Jaya and Rekha came into his life, the Sholay star was deeply in love with his first girlfriend, whom he had met before even entering the Hindi film industry. Her name was Maya and she worked at British Airways. Their broke up happened after Bachchan bagged his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969.

Earlier this year, noted journalist and film historian Hanif Zaveri revealed about Amitabh's girlfriend on the podcast Meri Saheli. He said, "Amitabh Bachchan's first romance started in Kolkata when he was an employee in a company. I think at that time, he used to get a salary of Rs 250-300. And a girl named Maya came into his life. She was working with British Airways. Amitabh Bachchan loved her a lot, and she also loved him immensely. They kept meeting each other."

When the Piku star went to Mumbai to pursue acting, he stayed with his Neeru and Maya would visit him often. Hanif added, 'When Maya started coming, Amitabh Bachchan got scared that his mother, Teji, would find out through Neeru Mama. So, he decided to leave that place. Since he was working with Mehmood’s brother Anwar Ali in Saat Hindustani, he shared this problem with him. Anwar asked him to part ways with Maya as he told Bachchan 'You won’t be able to spend your life with Maya. It will be difficult for her to fit into the Bachchan family, and as you move forward, more problems will arise'." Listening to Anwar's suggestion, Amitabh broke up with Maya and met Jaya the following year in 1970.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The veteran superstar will be back as the KBC host this year on Sony TV. Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the quizzing-based game show, except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

READ | Meet actress, born in Muslim family, married Hindu, made debut at 57, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, her brother is superstar....