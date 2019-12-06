'Before I became an actor, my first job was at my mother's pre-school': Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is currently on a career-high! After leaving an impressive mark in Karan Johar's Lust Stories, she played the leading lady in Kabir Singh this year where she was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in the soon-to-be-released film Good Newwz in which she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara also has several films lined up to hit the screens 2020.

But did you know, before foraying into Bollywood, Kiara was a part of her mother's pre-school? Sharing about it, the actor told Bombay Times, "Before I became an actor, my first job was at my mother’s pre-school. I used to be there by 7 am and take care of the kids. I have done it all when it comes to handling children. I sang nursery rhymes, made them learn alphabets and numbers and even changed their diapers."

She concluded by saying, "I absolutely love children. Someday, I would love to have my own baby as I think it would be the most beautiful feeling of my life."

That's interesting!

Meanwhile, Kiara had made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film Fugly. She then went on to play the role of Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post Good Newwz, the stunning beauty will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Shershah alongside Sidharth Malhotra.