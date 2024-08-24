Twitter
RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Not Hema Malini but this actress was reportedly Dharmendra's first love in the film industry.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dharmendra is one of the legendary actors in Hindi cinema who has given several hits and blockbusters. We have all heard about his love story with Hema Malini, but do you know that not the dream girl but another actress was her first love in the film industry? 

Yes, before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was rumoured to be in a relationship with a married actress. Their love story was the buzz of the town which ended all of a sudden. The actress we are talking about is none other than Meena Kumari. 

When Dharmendra entered the film industry, Meena Kumari was already an established actress. According to reports, when he first met the actress, was a fan of hers. Later, when both of them met on the sets of the movie Purnima, actress Meena Kumari was facing much turmoil on the personal front. During that time, she received immense emotional support from Dharmendra. It is said that Meena Kumari had a huge role to play in Dharmendra's career as in many of her films she insisted Dharmendra be her hero. 

Their chemistry in the films was a huge hit and was much loved by the audience. All of this sparked their dating rumours even though both of them were married. However, soon when Dharmendra became a superstar, he started getting distant from the actress. According to reports, when they met at a Bollywood party after a long time, they didn't even talk to each other and this confirmed their break up. 

However, if reports are to be believed, Meena Kumari's husband Kamal Amrohi, years later, took his revenge on Dharmendra when he cast him and his wife, Hema Malini, in the film, Razia Sultan. While Hema was given the title role of Empress Razia Sultan, her husband, Dharmendra was cast as her slave, Jamal-ud-Din Yaqut. 

Late veteran actress Nargis also once mentioned, "If Meena has ever loved anyone passionately, the person is Dharmendra. If Meena ever turned crazy in love for someone, it was Dharmendra.” Nargis mentioned that this was ‘the most beautiful’ phase of her life. However, Dharmendra never accepted their relationship publically.

