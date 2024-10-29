Heath Ledger gave a once-in-a-lifetime performance as the maniac Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. But do you know that not the late actor, Joaquin Phoenix was the first choice for this role? Read on to know why he rejected the golden offer.

Joaquin Phoenix, who played Joker in its standalone film (2019) and its sequel Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) was the original choice for The Dark Knight. Joaquin himself made this big revelation in an interview. While speaking to Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin. Phoenix said that despite Nolan's offer, Joaquin didn't sign up, and he had a reason behind that.

Why did Joaquin refuse The Dark Knight's Joker?

Joaquin said, "I remember I talked to Chris Nolan about The Dark Knight and that didn’t happen for whatever reason. I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘What is in me that’s not doing this?’ And it’s not about me. There’s something else. There’s another person who is going to do something… I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film, right?"

The Her actor further added that after a point even Nolan understood that he wasn't the right guy for the role. "I don’t know whether Christopher Nolan was coming to me saying, ‘You’re definitely the person.’ I can’t remember the context of how we met, but I know we met. My feeling was I shouldn’t do this, but maybe he also was like, ‘He’s not the guy'."

For the unversed, both Ledger and Phoneix won Oscars for their performances as Joker. Ledger received Best Supporting Actor posthumously. Joaquin won the Best Actor Oscar Award for his performance in Joker (2019). However, the sequel of this film has been announced as box office bomb, with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

