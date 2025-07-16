Before Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi was set to romance Triptii Dimri in this romantic drama but he was replaced by...

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he auditioned for the lead role in the Imtiaz Ali-produced romantic drama Laila Majnu, which ultimately went to actor Avinash Tiwari. The 2018 film proved to be the breakout role for Triptii Dimri. Siddhant and Triptii have collaborated for the first time in Dhadak 2.

Dhadak 2, a sequel to 2018's Dhadak, is a story about two star-crossed lovers, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds. While Chaturvedi essays the role of Neelesh, Dimri plays Vidhi. The upcoming film marks the first collaboration between the two actors, but Chaturvedi revealed in a recent interview that it could have happened earlier -- had he bagged the male lead in Dimri’s 2018 breakout film Laila Majnu.

Siddhant Chaturvedi auditioned for Laila Majnu

The Gehraiyaan actor said he auditioned for the lead role of Qais Bhatt in the Imtiaz Ali-produced romantic drama, which ultimately went to actor Avinash Tiwari. Siddhant told PTI, "I was 22 years old, I was a little younger. They needed Majnu to be around 25-26 years old. So, I gave the audition. I got shortlisted, I got a special photoshoot done, we had a camera, so I told my brother to do it. I grew my beard a little, I took a bus to Pune and did a photoshoot in Pune. But that didn't happen."

"I still have that folder (of photo shoot) on my Windows PC. It was very intense. Then Avinash did it. I was selected for Inside Edge, in which Avinash was going to be there; he was going to play the captain of the Mumbai Mavericks. Eventually, the role was played by Angad. Avinash had to leave the project midway because he got this one (Laila Majnu). So, that’s how our paths crossed", he further added.

Dhadak 2 release date and other details

Siddharth and Triptii-starrer Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under their banners Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The film was earlier slated to release on November 22, 2024; but will now hit theatres on August 1, 2025.

While Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak was the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak 2 is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal helmed by Mari Selvaraj in his directorial debut. The 2018 release was directed by Shashank Khaitan, while the upcoming film is helmed by Shazia Iqbal in her directorial debut.

