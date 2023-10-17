Before Deepika Padukone, this Padukone was Bollywood's superstar, died at a young age due to...

Guru Dutt was a very talented artist, whose films 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' are classics of Hindi cinema.

Deepika Padukone is without doubt one of the most popular actresses in India today but long before her, there was a global star in Bollywood with the surname Padukone. Many films of this Padukone are masterpieces of Hindi cinema. He once went to Dilip Kumar with the offer of his iconic film which was included in the list of '100 Greatest Movies' by Times Magazine but Dilip Kumar rejected the offer and he himself decided to act in this film and delivered a classic performance.

We are talking about legendary Bollywood actor, writer, director and producer Guru Dutt, whose real name was Vasant Kumar Shivshankar Padukone. When Dilip Kumar refused to work in Guru Dutt’s film 'Pyaasa', he decided to cast himself in the film. The film is not only a commercial success but also a masterpiece of Indian cinema.

Guru Dutt was a very talented artist, whose films 'Pyaasa', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam' are classics of Hindi cinema. Times magazine had included 'Pyaasa' in its list of '100 greatest films'. Beside being the lead hero of the film, Guru Dutt was the writer, director and producer of 'Pyaasa', which stars Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker in significant roles. According to media reports, Guru Dutt had written a story named 'Kashmakash' at the age of 22 and 'Pyaasa' was made on this story.

It would not be wrong to say that Guru Dutt is one of the best artiste Indian cinema has ever seen. He was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on October 10, 1964. The cause of death of the great artist was considered to be the consumption of alcohol along with sleeping pills, although even today there is no clear opinion regarding this.