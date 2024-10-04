Before Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also made blank calls to this actor's home. Read on to know who is being talked about.

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and they divorced each other in 2017 after 19 years of their marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002. In 2018, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl started dating Arjun Kapoor and they made their relationship official in 2019. From the past few months, there have been reports that the two of them have broken up with each other. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun have said anything about these rumours yet.

Before Arbaaz and Arjun came into Malaika's life, she had a massive crush on another Bollywood actor. He was none other than Chunky Panday. The actress made this revelation in the second season of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television. The show was then judged by Malaika, along with the choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

In the episode telecast on November 27, 2021, India's Best Dancer 2 had Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari as special guests. During the show, when its host Maniesh Paul said that Malaika is one of the biggest fans of Chunky, the Kaante actress shared, "I haven't told this to anyone, obviously Chunky knows because I have told him. In my growing up years, I had Tom Cruise and Chunky Panday's posters on either side of the cupboards in my room."

"I used to be a huge Chunky fan. I still remember I went to the saloon to get the same hairstyle as him. Also, me and my younger sister (Amrita Arora) used to regularly do blank calls at his home. We just used to say, 'Hi Chunky' on the phone, and he was also a total flirt and would reply, 'Yes sweetie, who's this sweetie', and we would get so happy. But, I have to admit on national television that I had the biggest crush on Chunky Panday", Malaika concluded.

In 1998, Chunky Panday married Bhavana Pandey, who attained her own stardom after the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premiered in 2020. The third season, now titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is set to premiere on October 18. Chunky and Bhavana have two daughters Ananya and Rysa. Ananya Panday is now a popular Bollywood actress.

