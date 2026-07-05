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Before Aamir Khan, these 7 Indian actors also had at least three marriages: Sanjay Dutt, Pawan Kalyan, Neelima Azeem

As Aamir Khan has tied the knot for the third time with Gauri Spratt, here's a look at other Indian actors and actresses who have had at least three marriages: Kishore Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Neelima Azeem, Karan Singh Grover, Lakshmi, Kabir Bedi, and Pawan Kalyan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST

Before Aamir Khan, these 7 Indian actors also had at least three marriages: Sanjay Dutt, Pawan Kalyan, Neelima Azeem
Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Neelima Azeem
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Aamir Khan exchanged vows with Gauri Spratt on Sunday in a close-knit affair. This marks the superstar's third marriage after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. The actor went on to marry Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021. Aamir is not the only one from the industry to have tied the knot thrice. Here's a look at other actors and actresses who also had three or more marriages.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt also married three times. His first marriage was with actress Richa Sharma in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Trishala Dutt, in 1988. His second marriage was with Rhea Pillai in 1998. The couple separated in the early 2000s and finalized their divorce in 2008. In the same year, Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata Dutt in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, in 2010. 

Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar married three times before his fourth and final marriage. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950. The couple had a son, Amit Kumar, before divorcing in 1958. In 1960, he married legendary actress Madhubala. Their marriage was marked by her prolonged illness due to a congenital heart condition, and she died in 1969. He went on to marry actress Yogita Bali in 1976, but the relationship lasted only about two years, ending in divorce in 1978. He later married actress Leena Chandavarkar in 1980, and they remained together until his death in 1987.

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan too has tied the nuptial knot three times. He first married Nandini in 1997, but the two later separated with their divorce finalised in 2008. He then married actress Renu Desai in 2009. He has two children from his marriage with Renu. The couple parted ways in 2012. In 2013, Pawan Kalyan married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva. The couple have two children together.

Lakshmi

Actress Lakshmi, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, has been married three times. She first married Bhaskar, with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwarya Bhaskar. The marriage later ended in divorce. She then tied the knot with Malayalam actor Mohan Sharma in 1975. The couple separated after a few years and finalised their divorce in 1980. The actress later married actor and director Sivachandran in 1987, and they have remained together.

Neelima Azeem

Veteran actress Neelima Azeem first married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1975, and they later welcomed their son, Shahid Kapoor, before they took divorce in 1984. She married actor Rajesh Khattar in 1990. The couple had a son, Ishaan Khatter, and parted ways in 2001. The actress then married Raza Ali Khan in 2004, but that marriage also ended in divorce.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover has been married three times. He first married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008, but they divorced within a year. He then married actress Jennifer Winget in 2012; the couple separated in 2014. In 2016, he married actress Bipasha Basu, and the two have remained together since. They welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi has been married four times. He first married dancer Protima Bedi, followed by British fashion designer Susan Humphreys and TV presenter Nikki Bedi, with all three marriages ending in divorce. In 2016, he married Parveen Dusanj, a day before his 70th birthday, and the couple has been together since.

 

READ | Salman Khan says Aamir Khan will keep getting married until he perfects it - Watch viral video

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