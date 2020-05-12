'Been a blessing of sorts we have had this time together': Virat Kohli speaks about spending time with Anushka Sharma

Just a few days after lockdown started, Virat Kohli during an Instagram live session revealed that since the time he and Anushka Sharma got into a relationship each other, this is the first time they have spent the most time. The much-in-love couple who has been balancing their personal and professional lives well have got under the same roof for whole time nowadays. Talking about the same, Virat dished out details during an interaction with Cricket Connected show.

The Indian skipper stated, "Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she’s working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There’s something or the other happening! One person is going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it’s been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It’s so nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It’s been amazing."

When asked about anything new they discovered while living together Virat shared, "We have a lot of faith in each other that we love doing the same things. This has only made our faith even stronger. When you haven’t spent so much time with each other, you don’t know a few things about each other as much as you would when you live together on an everyday basis. But it’s been absolutely the same, there’s been no difference whether we’ve spent two days together or we spent so many days together and that’s an amazing thing for both of us. It’s been a blessing of sorts that we have had this time together. This time has been quite nice."