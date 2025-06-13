"I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives", Kangana Ranaut wrote, referring to the unexpected incidents this year, such as the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, Bengaluru stampede, and the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Kangana Ranaut couldn't help but reflect on the uncertainty of life after learning about the sudden passing away of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. If the reports are to be believed, a bee went inside the businessman's mouth during a polo match, blocking his windpipe, and finally leading to a fatal heart attack.

Shocked by the sudden passing away of the industrialist, Kangana penned on her Instagram stories, "In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground, a bee went into his mouth (yes madhumakkhi on the polo ground) stung him and blocked his windpipe, he couldn't breathe so he asked the game to be stopped but immediately died of a cardiac arrest."

2025 has been a year of some unexpected incidents, such as the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, Bengaluru Stampede, and most recently, the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which led to the death of 241 people on-board. Just like many of us, Kangana has also given up on trying to make sense of any of this. "Such tragic news. Also I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God," she concluded her post.





On Thursday, just few hours before his death, Sunjay had shared his condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected in the Ahmedabad plane crash. He had written on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash."

Sanjay Kapur tied the knot with Karisma Kapoor in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in Mumbai in 2003. Their daughter Samaira was born in 2005 and they welcomed their son Kiaan into this world in 2011. In 2014, the ex-couple filed for divorce, which was finalised two years later in 2016.



