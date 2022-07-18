Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshay, Gurfateh Pirzada starrer not shelved, Karan Johar confirms

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will soon make her big Bollywood debut. Following speculations that her debut feature Bedhadak had been postponed, Karan Johar, who is supporting the project, emphasised that production will start in 2019.

Previously there were reports according to Zoom, that the Dharma Productions film has been indefinitely postponed or shelved.

Dostana 2 was supposed to be the Bollywood debut of Lakshay, previously known as Laksh Lalwani, and originally starred Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. But as per reports, Kartik was ousted from the project due to his creative differences with Johar and even Dharma had issued a statement that it would be recasting Collin D'Cunha's directorial debut.

Coming back to the leading stars of Bedhadak, Shanaya, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, was seen in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives centered around wives of Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, who has now divorced Sohail Khan.

Lakshya gained fame after portraying the historical character of Porus in the television show Porus. Gurfateh made his Bollywood debut in the Netflix film Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani. Both Guilty and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company under Dharma Productions.

Bedhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has directed multiple films for Karan Johar's company including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak which marked the Bollywood debut of Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor. His latest film Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar was supposed to release on June 10 but has been postponed.