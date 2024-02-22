Beda Paar: Sona Mohapatra expresses every new bride’s inner thoughts in new ‘vintage’ song from Laapataa Ladies

The new song from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies titled Beda Paar impresses netizens.

As the release date of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is near, the makers of the film have released yet another catchy song from the film which gives a glimpse of the love and romance between a married couple in rural India.

On Thursday, the makers of Laapataa Ladies unveiled a new song titled Beda Paar from the movie. The song takes the audience into the rural world of the film and is on the wedding farewell theme. The song sung by Sona Mohapatra has lyrics by Prashant Pandey and is composed by Ram Sampath and provides the vintage vibes attached to it.

Netizens shared their views about the 'vintage' song. One of the comments read, "This song is a POV for every newlywed bride. love how the girl is innocently giving all expressions in the song." Another comment read, "No words... Just a simple song with deep emotions." Another user commented, "Aamir Khan Productions' back in business." Another comment read, "Ram and Sona together create magic."

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is set to release in theatres on March 1, 2024. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogue is jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao revealed in an interview with PTI that the story of Laapataa Ladies came to her because of ex-husband Aamir Khan and said, "Aamir came home and told me a one-liner, about two girls on a train and how they get swapped. And I was hooked. I knew that this was not just a great story but also a great opportunity for me. Honestly, I could never have written a story like this myself. It’s not naturally my kind of story when I write but I felt I could bring something of myself to it."