'Became awkward between us': Zaheer Iqbal reveals seeing someone else when dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha started

Since the time he made his debut with Notebook, there have been reports making the rounds that Zaheer Iqbal is dating Sonakshi Sinha. The actors have been great friends and are often snapped hanging out together due to their closeness with Salman Khan who is behind their Bollywood careers. Now during an interaction with The Times of India, Zaheer has finally broken his silence on dating rumours with Sonakshi. He also revealed that he is dating someone else.

Zaheer stated, "Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react to it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that’s how it started."

He added, "On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts. Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!"

However, Zaheer revealed that he is single now.

On the work front, it's being reported that Iqbal is likely to be a part of Salman starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. When asked about it, he said, "It could be, it’s possible. Anything can happen. I don’t know! If it happens, I will be very happy!"

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is being helmed by Farhad Samji.