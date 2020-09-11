'Beautiful, wonderful, and magical': Tara Sutaria on her relationship with Aadar Jain

On Aadar Jain's birthday this year, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made her relationship with him official by sharing a heartwarming wish for him. Wishing her beau, she shared their cozy picture from a party and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

Recently, the actor opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain. The Marjaavaan actress says that it's beautiful, wonderful, and magical.

Tara, in an interview with a publication, said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared. Also, in our line of work, very few things are left to someone's imagination. I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something beautiful, wonderful, and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think," BollywoodLife reported.

She also opened up on how their friends and family say that they should get married. "I'm a Scorpio and we are very passionate about everything in general. I love love. Most of my friends and family say that I'm all about love. I'm someone who would say okay, you're single? He's single? Don't worry I'll help you guys get together and you all should just get married. I love to talk about it. Love is amazing and everyone should find it."