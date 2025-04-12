Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten letter to Nimrat Kaur for her performance in the social comedy Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the 2022 film was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

It's extremely rare for actors praising their co-stars' work in the Hindi film industry. But, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan always makes it a point to send a handwritten letter to those actors whose performances he enjoys. The 2022 social comedy Dasvi was a direct-to-digital release and premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the leading roles. Amitabh was so impressed by Nimrat's performance in the Tushar Jalota directorial that he sent her a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten letter, that read, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF - for the Cadbury AD. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."



Sharing the photo of the Sholay star's handwritten letter and the bouquet on her Instagram, Nimrat wrote, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."



She further wrote in Hindi, "Amitabh Bachchan sir, aapko mera sahprem, anant sahprem, anant dhanywaad! Aaj alfaz aur bhavnaayein, dono kam padh rahi hain. Aapka yah snehpurvak patra aajeewan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur aapke is amulya guldasta roopi ashirwaad ki mahak meri zindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi. Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai...jaise kisi vishal parvat ya pracheen mandir ke samne hoti hai. Aapki shraddhapurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat (Today my words and my emotions, both are falling short. Your lovely letter will keep inspiring me my entire life and the scent of this priceless bouquet will always be with me every step of my life. I am feeling speechless after getting this accolade from you, just like one feels in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Forever obliged, Nimrat)."

Amitabh Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur have worked together in the courtroom drama Section 84, that also features Diana Penty. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed films and series such as Michael, Yudh, Te3n, Bard of Blood, The Girl on the Train, and Code Name: Tiranga. The shooting of Section 84 was finished in 2023, but the film hasn't been released yet.

