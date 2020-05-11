Beautiful moments! Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan wishes 'extended mothers day' to Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan is leaving no stone unturned in sharing unseen moments with the family on his Instagram page. After the actor passed away, Babil has been posting many photos and videos much to the excitement of the fans who are missing the actor immensely. Even on Sunday, he shared an amazing photo of Irrfan while being at home and it's captured beautifully. Now, he posted something for his mother on extended Mother's Day.

Babil took to his Instagram page and shared a photo with his mom as they looked at each other. While in another photo, the mother-son duo is seen posing with Irrfan during one of their holidays. He captioned his post stating, "Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day."

Check out the photos below:

Earlier Babil had penned a note thanking people for pouring in condolences for Irrfan. He wrote on his Instagram story, "I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you."

Meanwhile, before his passing away, Irrfan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania. In the film, he was seen alongside Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. The film also had Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020.