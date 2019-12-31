Beat this! Jacqueline Fernandez rejects 8 Bollywood films for Hollywood dream

Jacqueline Fernandez completed a decade in Bollywood recently, and it looks like she is ready to take the next step. Much like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez wants to focus on Hollywood projects over Bollywood films.

The latest report on Mid-Day states that after Judwaa 2 and Race 3, Jaqueline decided to focus on international film. This report further goes on to state that Jacqueline let go of eight Bollywood movies in order to achieve her Hollywood dream.

"After her recent Bollywood releases, Race 3 and Judwaa 2, Jacqueline became mindful of what she was investing her time in. She is looking for better stories, regardless of the language. She is focusing on international films, and has even let go of Bollywood offerings that could have seen her as the leading lady," a source close to the actor told the daily.

Jacqueline was last seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. Originally slated for a cinematic release, the Karan Johar produced film was streamed on Netflix eventually. Already seen in Definition of Fear, the only project which the actress is definitely a part of right now is Kick 2, which still has time to go on floors.