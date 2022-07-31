Bear Grylls talks about taking Priyanka Chopra on next adventure, says 'would love to hear her story'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

According to Bear Grylls, he would love to go on an adventure with someone like Priyanka Chopra. Grylls, who most recently collaborated with Ranveer Singh, expressed excitement for the voyage ahead and predicted that it "will happen and soon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about taking Nick Jonas on an adventure with him. He said, “Priyanka Chopra would be incredible – I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story.”

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he said, “Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude — those qualities shone bright from Ranveer. In return all I seek to give him is encouragement to keep living as he is”.

After undertaking several journeys, Grylls rose to fame thanks to his television programme Man Vs. Wild. He has gone on adventures with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Vicky Kaushal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about his journey in India, he said, “The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian super stars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart.”

He also said, "The biggest learning experience while working with them has been that together we can all do so much more -- when we stand shoulder to shoulder in the wild we can overcome any obstacle.”