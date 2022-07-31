Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bear Grylls talks about taking Priyanka Chopra on next adventure, says 'would love to hear her story'

Grylls, who most recently collaborated with Ranveer Singh, expressed excitement for the voyage ahead and predicted that it "will happen and soon."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

Bear Grylls talks about taking Priyanka Chopra on next adventure, says 'would love to hear her story'
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

According to Bear Grylls, he would love to go on an adventure with someone like Priyanka Chopra. Grylls, who most recently collaborated with Ranveer Singh, expressed excitement for the voyage ahead and predicted that it "will happen and soon."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about taking Nick Jonas on an adventure with him. He said, “Priyanka Chopra would be incredible – I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story.”

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he said, “Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude — those qualities shone bright from Ranveer. In return all I seek to give him is encouragement to keep living as he is”.

After undertaking several journeys, Grylls rose to fame thanks to his television programme Man Vs. Wild. He has gone on adventures with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Vicky Kaushal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about his journey in India, he said, “The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian super stars – they are always so kind and embracing to me – I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart.”

He also said, "The biggest learning experience while working with them has been that together we can all do so much more -- when we stand shoulder to shoulder in the wild we can overcome any obstacle.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.