Be like Zaira Wasim: Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani's advice to Hindu actresses

Hindu actresses should take inspiration from 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim and quit films, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani has said. Wasim had announced on Sunday morning that she is quitting films since they were affecting her relationship with her Islamic faith.

"Actress Zaira's (Wasim) decision to withdraw from films is praiseworthy. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira," read a tweet by Swami Chakrapani.

There was however no further information on how or why acting in films was at odds with Hindu religion or culture.

Wasim, 18, had posted a long note explaining her decision. In the note, she had explained her dysphoria in reconciling her adherence to her faith with the demands of being an actress. Her announcement had drawn comments of both solid support and strong criticism.

The criticism of Wasim's decision covered a range of topics from patriarchy to radical Islam to the need to do it publicly. Arguments about her decision to quit films being her choice were met with counters over why the same yardstick of choice could not be applied to West Bengal MP Nusrat Jahan, who saw a fatwa issued against her for wearing sindoor to her swearing-in ceremony.

However, many politicians and celebrities jumped to Wasim defence and called on everyone to respect Wasim's decision.

Wasim shot to prominence for playing a young Geeta Phogat in the runaway global hit 'Dangal' in 2016. She remained in the tutelage of her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan and went on to star in 'Secret Superstar' in 2017. Her third film, 'The Sky is Pink', is set to release soon. The film stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The makers of the film have issued a statement saying they totally support her decision.