Be Happy is an emotional tale with a prime focus on the father-daughter relationship. If early reviews are to be believed, it seems like Abhishek Bachchan has yet again, knocked it out of the park, after his endearing performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.

Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, and Nora Fatehi's much-awaited film Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, today. With the film's release, its early reviews are also out with Abhishek Bachchan garnering immense praise for his 'phenomenal' and 'standout' performance.

An Abhishek Bachchan fan shared a review on X (formerly Twitter), which was also shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his account. The fan wrote, "Watched this gem of a film last night! Huge shoutout to the incredible @juniorbachchan – you continue to raise the bar with every performance. Your work in #BeHappy is truly a standout, especially that dance in #DeviAayi and the unforgettable climax – simply outstanding! (1/2)."

Another fan wrote, "Watched #BeHappyOnPrime heartwarming n touchin Movie. Yet another Phenomenal n layered performance by @juniorbachchan kudos to #Inayatverma n entire team. Makes You laugh, Tears You up n uplifts You Love You Ab Killed it in Finale, so good to see You push Your boundaries."

A third fan went on to praise Abhishek Bachchan's dedication to his work and said, "Don’t go with the flow. Be the flow. – Rumi. True for @juniorbachchan. Abhishek has always made history by selecting movies with challenging roles. Another gem, Be Happy."

For the unversed, filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s directorial Be Happy, a dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan released digitally on March 14. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. Be Happy is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

