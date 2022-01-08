'Be a man': Salman Khan shouts at Karan Kundrra for not supporting Tejasswi Prakash on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Salman Khan is miffed with Karan Kundrra, and in this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' he will bash Kundrra for his attiutde towards Tejasswi Prakash. In the latest promo, Khan schools Karan for demoralising Tejasswi, and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz. Salman went on to abuse Karan over his discouarging behavior for Tejasswi. A furious Salman points out to Prakash and says, "Aapka boyfriend hone ke bawajood bhi inhone aapki kabhi madat nahi ki hai." Then he confronts Karan and says, "Tejasswi aapki kabhi priority thi hi nahi," and continued saying, "Take a fu***ng stand... be a fu***ng man."

Watch the promo

During the 'Ticket to Finale' task, Karan Kundrra chooses Shamita Shetty over Tejasswi Prakash. In the previous task, the contestant accuses the other one with accusations, and the opposite person has to defend themselves from the charges, with the agreement of others.

Abhijeet Bichukale schools Shamita Shetty calls her manipulative, claims that she plays mind games with others, and she lacks the spine to say anything on the face.

Tejasswi Prakash accuses Shamita of being lazy, and she receives a cold reception from the other housemates. Tejasswi tells that she knew the outcome, and that's why she was not taking the task too seriously. Rashami Desai and other contestants scold Tejasswi for it, and they didn't agree with her. However, the biggest surprise comes from Karan. He announces his verdict by saying that Shamita has successfully defended herself, and this hurts Tejasswi.

Salman has always been sceptical about Tejasswi and Karan's relationship and occasionally he has mocked their bond. On the new year eve's episode, Salman points out the Jodi of the house, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to Dharmendra. The veteran actor blesses them and says, "Har 16 January ko aapke ishq mein din dugni taraki ho." The couple gracefully accepted his blessing, but then Salman pinches them by saying, "Dharam ji keh rahe hai ki 16 January ke baad bhi tikke rahe."