BB16: Furious Karan Johar schools Archana Gautam for 'disgusting' behaviour during torture task, says 'poora season...'

Bigg Boss 16

After Farah Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar steps to fill in Salman Khan's shoes for Weekend Ka Vaar. While hosting the show, Karan drops some harsh truth bombs on the contestants, including Archana Gautam. In the new promo of the upcoming episode, Karan schools Archana's behaviour during the torture task.

Yesterday, the second phase of the task commenced, and Archana went overboard in torturing Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan. Archana used turmeric, salt, detergent, shampoo, stale fish and chicken to against the opposite team so that the prize money of her team, including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot, would increase to Rs 50 lakhs. However, Shiv's team managed to bear it all for 45 mins, and Bigg Boss ended the task due to Gautam's behaviour towards her competitors.

Karan Johar recalls Archana's task and says that she took her vengeance from the opposite trio. Archana tries to interrupt Karan while defending herself, but the latter shuts him down. Johar points out that she wasted the food during the task, and the task was her perfect platform for taking her revenge. "Koi karya karta hai toh aap apni personal feeling waha nikal rahe ho, woh kis hadh tak sahi hai? (On what level it is justified to play the task with a personal vendetta?)" Karan asked. He went on to say "Archana aapke chehre pe jo khunas tha woh maine khudh dekha hai (Archana I saw how irritated you were on them)."

Watch the promo

Karan further recalls that Archana had verbal spats with housemates against food wastage, and he said, "Kal jab aap Stan ke peeche fish dal rahe the, tab khana waste nahi ho raha tha (When you stuffing fish behind Stan, at that time you didn't realise that the food is getting wasted)." Archana says that she apologised for it, but Karan hits back, "Maafi maagne se galat cheez sahi nahi ho jaati (The wrong can't be justified by apologising)."

Karan summarises Archana's behaviour by saying, "Jo kal hua that was disgusting (Whatever happened yesterday in the task was disgusting)." As far as the nominations are concerned, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Shiv Thakare are nominated for this week's eviction.