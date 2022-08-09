Bawaal: Varun Dhawan shares photo of his character Ajju Bhaiya featured on namkeen packet, see viral pic

Credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be featured in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Bawaal, have been creating a buzz among the audience. Varun’s character Ajju Bhaiya in the film has already impressed the audience.

Recently, Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya got featured on a Namkeen packet. Varun himself shared the photo of the packet on Instagram. As per the media reports, Ajju from Bawaal will be a fun guy who will be super cool and rowdy.

As the title suggests, the film has already created an impact. The lead pair have been sharing exotic foreign locations from their shoot, and this has helped to create a buzz about the film.

Now as per the report of the Hindustan Times, Bawaal will be the most expensive film of Dhawan and Kapoor's career. Currently, the team is gearing up for a high-octane action sequence, and a source from the unit has shared the scale of the film with the portal. As per the source, the 10-day shoot scheduled is costing them Rs 2.5 crores daily. “An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far."

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw with a small portion in India as well. The report further stated that the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. In totality, the film's crew includes more than 700 people.