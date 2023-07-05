Bawaal teaser Twitter reaction: Netizens say Nitesh Tiwari 'never goes wrong with his direction’

The teaser of Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor, impressed social media users.

On Wednesday, the makers of Bawaal dropped the teaser of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari gives goosebumps, and has definitely impressed the netizens.

Twitter users reacted to the Bawaal teaser and praised the director for never going ‘wrong with his direction’. One of the social media users wrote, “To every person who doubted the quality of the film, your time has come to an end.” The second one said, “The #VarunDhawan-#JahnviKapoor project looks enthralling however what interests me even more is a question that I had in my mind after the #Bawaal Teaser ended. Is the #NiteshTiwari directorial about the #Holocaust? The beginning of the Teaser was just a bait!.”

#Bawaal deserves theatrical release, the tease is so good.! It literally gives me goosebumps.! Can't wait for it.! @Varun_dvn #BawaalTeaser — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) July 5, 2023

The third one said, “She said this dialogue so beautifully + Her voice this dialogue is so beautiful yet heartbreaking So excited to see her Love her so much!!.” The fourth one said, “I thought it's another love story but this scene man ye #Bawaal Hai know the back story of this & definitely everyone will freak down while watching this Miss big opportunity, this is theatre material but surely watch this. #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor.”

Miss big opportunity, this is theatre material but surely watch this. #VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/16H6UIMp3C — (@Khushi_TS) July 5, 2023

The fifth person wrote, “They look so good together finally a fresh pair chemistry is here I am seated.” The sixth person said, “#Bawaal deserves theatrical release, the tease is so good.! It literally gives me goosebumps.! Can't wait for it.!”

The beginning of the Teaser was just a bait! pic.twitter.com/JKRywIp45a — (@iparthg21) July 5, 2023

Bawaal is helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is known for creating blockbuster movies like Dangal and Chhichhore. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are paired onscreen for the very first time. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun), a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as

Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own!” The movie is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21