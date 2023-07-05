Bawaal teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s intense, emotional love story gives fans goosebumps

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal teaser out

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to entertain the audience with their chemistry in their much-awaited movie Bawaal. The makers have finally released the teaser of the film and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Wednesday, Prime Video took to its Instagram and shared the teaser of the much-awaited film Bawaal. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s movie promises an emotional and intense love story. In the teaser, Janhvi can be heard regretting getting late in realizing her love for Varun Dhawan and the last scene in the teaser shows her crying his name out loud which gave fans goosebumps. Arijit Singh's voice in the background left fans in awe. The caption of the post read, "love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal! produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by@niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21."



Netizens reacted to the thrilling teaser of the movie and even praised the chemistry between the two. One of the comments read, “I am stunned and speechless.” Another wrote, “Goosebumps, what a teaser.” Another wrote, “their chemistry is awesome.” Another fan commented, “Masterpiece in loading.” Netizens also praised Arijit Singh’s vocals in the movie and wrote, “Arijit Singh’s voice in bg is love.”

Bawaal is helmed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who is known for creating blockbuster movies like Dangal and Chhichhore. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are paired onscreen for the very first time. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit (Varun), a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own!”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.