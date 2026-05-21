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'Baukhla gaye log': Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X, netizens ask 'is this about Melody or Cockroach Janta Party'

A section of X users also linked Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic statement to two of the internet's biggest ongoing viral trends - the Melody meme wave and the satirical Cockroach Janta Party movement. His post also arrives amid recent rumours surrounding his health and alleged hospitalisation.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 21, 2026, 05:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Baukhla gaye log': Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post on X, netizens ask 'is this about Melody or Cockroach Janta Party'
Amitabh Bachchan cryptic post on X
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Amitabh Bachchan has once again sparked intrigue on social media after dropping a cryptic late-night post on X, leaving fans busy decoding its meaning. In the early hours of May 21, 2026, at 1:23 am, the 83-year-old actor shared a message in his signature numbered tweet style, "T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur." Roughly translated, the statement reads, "People got flustered and expressed their thoughts - whether anyone understood them or not, they certainly turned into those who gave back for what they received."

Within hours of being shared, the viral post garnered tens of thousands of views and sparked a flood of reactions, as social media users rushed to decode the meaning behind the veteran actor's puzzled words. A section of X users also linked Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic statement to two of the internet's biggest ongoing viral trends - the Melody meme wave and the satirical Cockroach Janta Party movement. Several netizens commented, "Kya aap Melody ya Cockroach Janta Party ki taraf ishaara kar rahe hain (Are you hinting towards Melody memes and Cockroach Janta Party movement)."

The multiple National Award-winning actor's post also arrives amid recent rumours surrounding his health and alleged hospitalisation, which had sparked concern among fans online. While several reports claimed the veteran actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, later updates clarified that he had only visited for a routine medical check-up and was doing fine.

AB

Known for maintaining a highly active presence on social media, Bachchan has for years used his X account as a digital diary, numbering each post with a "T" followed by a running count. In recent years, he has increasingly shared abstract observations, philosophical one-liners, and brief reflections on life and human nature, often leaving followers to interpret the context themselves.

READ | After Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar's dowry deaths; Kangana Ranaut warns young women: 'No one is coming to save you'

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