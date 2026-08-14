FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores his career-best opening, takes his revenge from Sunny Deol, earns...

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office Day 1: Emraan takes his revenge from Sunny

Exclusive: Ahead of Independence Day, Adnan Sami says India- Pakistan 'love each other, but won't admit', reveals reason: 'Some people don't want...'

Exclusive: Adnan Sami says India- Pakistan 'love each other, but won't admit'

BCCI names India women's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead, Jemimah Rodrigues misses out

Harmanpreet Kaur to captain India in Asia Cup 2026; Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores his career-best opening, takes his revenge from Sunny Deol, earns...

Emraan Hashmi makes a super-strong comeback, beating the lifetime collection of Awarapan 1 in merely 9 hours. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 opened low, despite positive reviews.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 11:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores his career-best opening, takes his revenge from Sunny Deol, earns...
Posters of Awarapan 2, and Batwara 1947 (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: August 14, 2026, will be remembered for one of the most clashes in Bollywood. On one side, we have Sunny Deol's patriotic action-drama, Batwara 1947. On the other side, we have Emraan Hashmi with Awarapan 2, the direct sequel to his cult classic, Awarapan (2007). Both movies are of different genres and fanbase. Yet, the clash was evident, and the stakes are all the higher. It will be interesting to know that this time, Sunny Deol trails Emraan Hashmi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores his career-best opening, takes his revenge from Sunny Deol, earns...
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office Day 1: Emraan takes his revenge from Sunny
Will India increase diesel supplies to Bangladesh? Here’s what MEA said
Will India increase diesel supplies to Bangladesh? Here’s what MEA said
From Meloni jibe to Indus Waters row: MEA responds to Congress, Pakistan and Russia
From Meloni jibe to Indus Waters row: MEA responds to Congress, Pakistan and Rus
Exclusive: Ahead of Independence Day, Adnan Sami says India- Pakistan 'love each other, but won't admit', reveals reason: 'Some people don't want...'
Exclusive: Adnan Sami says India- Pakistan 'love each other, but won't admit'
‘Operation Sindoor sent a firm message’: Murmu speaks on terror, Indus Waters Treaty in I-Day message
Murmu speaks on terror, Indus Waters Treaty in I-Day message
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement