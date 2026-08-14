Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi scores his career-best opening, takes his revenge from Sunny Deol, earns...

Emraan Hashmi makes a super-strong comeback, beating the lifetime collection of Awarapan 1 in merely 9 hours. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 opened low, despite positive reviews.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 1: August 14, 2026, will be remembered for one of the most clashes in Bollywood. On one side, we have Sunny Deol's patriotic action-drama, Batwara 1947. On the other side, we have Emraan Hashmi with Awarapan 2, the direct sequel to his cult classic, Awarapan (2007). Both movies are of different genres and fanbase. Yet, the clash was evident, and the stakes are all the higher. It will be interesting to know that this time, Sunny Deol trails Emraan Hashmi.