Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol brings back 'Gadar vibes' by protecting Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi from partition's horrors

The second teaser of Batwara 1947 presents yet another powerful shade of this high-voltage drama, with Sunny Deol's commanding presence as a man who stands against all odds to protect his family.

The new teaser of the upcoming film Batwara 1947 was unveiled on Saturday. The teaser paints gut- wrenching imagery from the events of the Partition of India, which is the largest forced exodus in the history of mankind. The teaser presents yet another powerful shade of this high-voltage drama. Sunny Deol delivers a commanding presence as a man who stands against all odds to protect his family. It offers a glimpse of a fearless hero who stands tall against hatred with unwavering courage and determination.

It shows how people become cruel and blinded by rage in the time of crisis, and how there are still men who go against the odds to fight evil and restore order. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Watch Batwara 1947 teaser 2

The film is set against the backdrop of one of the most defining chapters in India's history; it revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred.

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The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history's most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult classic 'Lagaan'. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.