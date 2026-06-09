Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol sheds action hero image for Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi; protects Priety Zinta, Karan Deol, fans say 'ek aur Gadar'

The motion poster establishes Sunny Deol as the protector of Priety Zinta and Karan Deol, and it crashed the internet.

Finally! Sunny Deol is back on the screen, at the backdrop of India-Pakistan, with another promising premise, set during the partition. Yes, the first look of Batwara 1947 (earlier titled Lahore 1947) is out, and it has set the internet on fire. On Tuesday, the motion poster of the film was dropped by Aamir Khan Productions, and it promises to show Sunny in a never-before-seen avatar.

What is Batwara 1947?

The motion poster starts with the backdrop of India and Pakistan getting divided after India was declared independent from British tyranny. The poster narrates, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage." Then we get Sunny Deol's avatar rushing to save his people. The motion poster then introduces the characters of Batwara, including Priety Zinta, Karan Deol, and Shabana Azmi.

The internet reaction to Batwara 1947

As expected, fans went gaga over the motion poster and called it the next box office phenomenon. A netizen wrote, "Sunny paaji aa rahe hai box office par dhamaal machane." Another netizen wrote, "Sunny Deol + Amir Khan + Rajkumar Santoshi = Box office mayhem." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm excited because of Rajkumar Santoshi."

What is Batwara 1947 based on?

Batwara 1947 is the official adaptation of the acclaimed 1989 play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, by the renowned playwright and writer Asghar Wajahat. The story follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India. It centers around an old Hindu woman who is left behind, exploring the themes of humanity, identity, and emotional displacement in the aftermath of the tragedy. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan, under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, Lahore 1947, will be released in cinemas on August 14, which marked the date of partition of India.