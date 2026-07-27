Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol dedicates Aamir Khan production to all mothers, shares heartfelt photo with Prakash Kaur

The Batwara 1947 trailer is set to release tomorrow on Tuesday, July 28. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the Sunny Deol-led film will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited spiritual sequel Awarapan 2 on August 14.

Headlined by Sunny Deol and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema and has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement. The film's powerful posters and two gripping teasers have already offered viewgoers a glimpse into its emotionally charged narrative. Set against the backdrop of one of history's most heartbreaking chapters, the Partition of India, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial promises a moving story of love, sacrifice and resilience.

The Batwara 1947 trailer is set to release tomorrow on Tuesday, July 28. Ahead of the same, Sunny took to his social media handles today and shared a heartfelt picture with his mother, Prakash Kaur, calling her his greatest strength and source of love. He also dedicated Batwara 1947 to mothers everywhere, paying tribute to their unconditional love, courage and countless sacrifices. Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow."

Batwara 1947 cast and crew details

Apart from Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The actor and filmmaker gave three blockbusters in the 1990s - Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the Partition-based film has its music composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 on Independence Day 2026

Batwara 1947 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release this Partition Day, August 14, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited spiritual sequel Awarapan 2. The romantic thriller also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli. Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under his banner Vishesh Films.

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