Batwara 1947 movie review: Sunny Deol- Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion rides high on emotions, tear-jerking drama, projects most sensible take on India-Pakistan conflict

Batwara 1947 is not Gadar or Border, but a new interpretation of the dynamics of the partition drama from Sunny Deol. This movie is a delightful comeback for Sunny-Santoshi, filled with power-packed, emotionally driven moments that will surely leave you in tears.

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Star cast: Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol

Runtime: 145 mins (2 hr 25 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Batwara 1947 synopsis

Based on the iconic Hindi play, Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, Batwara 1947 revolves around Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol), who migrates with his family from Lucknow to Lahore after the 1947 Partition. In a new country, touted to be Muslims' own home, Mirza moves into a haveli allotted by the government. The huge house, Durga Niwas, was owned by a wealthy Hindu family, and Durgawati (Shabana Azmi) still lives there. She refuses to leave the home until her son returns. However, Yakub Khan (Abhimanyu Singh), an extremist, aspiring politician, filled with hatred for the other community, decides to throw Durgawati out of Lahore, dead or alive. How Mirza protects Durgawati from the horrors of hatred forms the premise of Batwara 1947.

First impression of Batwara 1947

When you have Sunny Deol, in the backdrop of India-Pakistan, with the director Rajkumar Santoshi, who has created history with Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak; you expect the superstar roaring loud, beating the pulp out of baddies, seetimaar action sequences, clap-worthy dialogues. However, Batwara 1947 spins a big surprise. This Sunny-Santoshi collaboration is extremely high on emotions, tear-jerking drama, and a novel concept that will move you as an audience. This movie shows Sunny less as a killing machine and more as a family-loving, vulnerable person who cries for his people and can go to any lengths to protect them. Batwara 1947 is not Gadar or Border, but a new interpretation of the dynamics of the partition drama from the action superstar.

What works for Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 hits you hard because of the emotionally charged story and screenplay. The drama isn't diluted with Sunny's OTT action sequences. There is only one action scene in the first half. And when it comes, you clap out hard. The movie relies on human drama, rather than Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan hatred. This movie shuns the usual Sunny tropes and gives a stark reminder of why Sunny and Santoshi are a GHATAK combo. The movie has a brilliant second half, which is more intense, more dramatic, more emotional, making you cry at several instances. Also, the action sequences do get their space, and you enjoy it like a kid in a candy store. Rajkumar Santoshi's sensibility to adapt this iconic play with impactful moments and dialogues deserves a worthy mention. The cinematography and art direction also need to be applauded because they successfully transport you to that era.

The performances that bring magic on the screen

One of the major reasons why Batwara works is because of the performances of the primary cast. Sunny will leave you astonished because here he has tried something different from the usual and passed with flying colors. This is a rarity, but in a film led by Sunny, another actor overpowers him, and she's none other than Shabana Azmi. The veteran star is such a gem of an actor. She makes you feel her pain, and like a part of your family. You laugh and cry with her; such an impactful performer she is. Preity Zinta makes a valuable contribution to the drama, and it seems like she never took a break from films. Her mature chemistry with Deol is effortlessly impactful. Karan Deol, the boy, has redeemed himself. He was pretty impressive in emotional, confrontational scenes and delivered the toughest lines while facing his papa. In the action scene, he does give a throwback to Sunny from the 80s, and it's nothing less than a treat.

Also read: Exclusive: 'Sunny Deol Hindustan ka sabse bada hero banega': Rajkumar Santoshi says after Batwara 1947, action star will become idol for youth

Shortcomings of the film

No film is perfect, and even this movie has some underwhelming aspects. The climax sequence is thought-provoking, but couldn't bring the desired impact on the big screen. Abhimanyu Singh, the talented actor, shines as the antogonist, but sometimes goes overboard with his Punjabi dialogue delivery. At places it lacks natural flow and authenticity. There are hardly any major action sequences in the film, and it might disappoint Deol's fans, who go with the hope of experiencing the wrath of Sunny Paaji with his dhai kilo ka haath. The music ain't up to the mark, and except for Kahan Chale Gaye Ho Ram, nothing stays after the credits roll.

Final verdict

Batwara 1947 is a delightful comeback of Sunny-Santoshi, filled with power-packed, emotionally driven moments that will surely leave you in tears. The intent and the content both hit your heart, and it truly deserves a watch in cinemas. Batwara 1947 is and should be enjoyed with family.