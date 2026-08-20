Batwara 1947: Islamic Coucil of India chairman Mufti Manzur lauds Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film for powerful message of love and humanity

Islamic Council of India chairman Mufti Manzur has praised director Rajkumar Santoshi for sensitively capturing the depth of a mother's love and using it to deliver a message of unity and compassion amid hatred in Batwara 1947. The Sunny Deol-led film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 released in cinemas on August 14 coinciding with the Partition Day. Also starring Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles, the film has been praised for its emotional narrative, powerful performances, and the way it brings a poignant tale of Partition to the screen.

Now, Mufti Manzur, Islamic Council of India chairman, has praised Batwara 1947 for its powerful message of love and humanity. In a video, he highlighted the film's portrayal of a mother's unconditional love and the pain of separation, stressing how such emotions transcend barriers of religion, caste and other differences.

He lauded director Rajkumar Santoshi for sensitively capturing the depth of a mother's love and using it to deliver a message of unity and compassion amid hatred. Mufti Manzur also praised the film's cast for their performances, adding to the growing appreciation for Batwara 1947 and its emotional impact.

Based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai; the film has its music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The Partition-based drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi three decades after their successful collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak in the 1990s.

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