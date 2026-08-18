Batwara 1947: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol film, calls it 'simply brilliant', praises Aamir Khan for producing it

Sharing her thoughts on stepson Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Hema Malini said, "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division." The Partition based film, produced by Aamir Khan & directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is struggling at the box office.

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has praised Batwara 1947, saying the film reminds audiences that humanity, mutual respect and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. In a social media post, Malini said she watched the film on Sunday and found it simply brilliant, with a message the nation needs today. Headlined by actor and Hema's stepson Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 is a Partition drama from filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie, produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, was released in theatres on August 14 and clashed at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2.

Hema Malini on stepson Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947

"I watched the movie 'Batwara' yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate," she wrote on X. Malini further added, "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

What is Batwara 1947 about?

Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the story follows a Muslim refugee family that moves from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a Hindu family’s abandoned haveli. Their new life is disrupted when they discover 'Mai', the elderly Hindu matriarch, still living there and refusing to surrender her ancestral home, forcing both sides to confront the trauma, loss and moral complexities of Partition.

Batwara 1947 cast and crew

Apart from Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Santoshi along with Asghar Wajahat, based on the latter's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. has its music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The Partition-based drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi three decades after their successful collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak in the 1990s.

Batwara 1947 struggles at box office

The Sunny Deol-led, Aamir Khan-backed film is struggling at the box office. After earning just Rs 26.50 crore in its opening Independence Day weekend, Batwara 1947 saw a taggeing 72% drop on its first Monday with the net collections of just Rs 2 crore. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has collected Rs 28.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 40.20 crore worldwide in its first four days.

READ | Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs 2 crore