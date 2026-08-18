Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan film crashes on first Monday, earns just Rs 2 crore

Led by Sunny Deol and backed by Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 suffered a major 72% drop in its collections on first Monday. While the Partition-based drama continues to struugle at the box office, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Headlined by Sunny Deol and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 was one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, upon its release on August 14 in the Independence Day weekend, the Partition-based drama received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, who have praised Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi's performances and its message of humanity over religion, but have complained about its dated execution and melodramatic treatment. These poor reactions have affected the box office collections of Batwara 1947, as the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has suffered a major 72% drop on its first Monday.

Batwara 1947 struggles at box office

In its opening weekend, Batwara 1947 earned just Rs 26.50 crore net in India. On its first Monday, the Sunny Deol-led film crashed at the box office and managed to collect just Rs 2 crore, taking its four-day net collections to Rs 28.50 crore. The India gross total stands at Rs 33.95 crore. Adding the four-day overseas gross earnings of Rs 6.25 crore, Batwara 1947 has just earned Rs 40.20 crore worldwide. With huge names backig the film, this is an absolutely dismal performance.

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion after 30 years

Apart from Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, Batwara 1947 also features Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai; the film has its music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The Partition-based drama marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi three decades after their successful collaborations Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak in the 1990s.

Awarapan 2 beats Batwara 1947 at box office

Batwara 1947 clashed at the box office with Awarapan 2 on August 14. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has been performing well at the ticket windows as it has earned Rs 91 crore net in India and grossed Rs 132 crore globally in its first four days. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic action thriller also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli.

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