Battle of Galwan teaser: Salman Khan challenges death in Apoorva Lakhia's war drama based on India-China conflict, release date out

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial Battle of Galwan promises a no-holds-barred depiction of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The Salman Khan-starrer war drama stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead and will release in the theatres on April 17, 2026.

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Salman Khan gave the perfect gift to his fans as he unveiled the hard-hitting teaser of his much-awaited war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is inspired by the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, in June 2020, that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Salman Khan is seen in one of his most intense avatars, portraying an Indian Army officer marked by quiet authority and controlled aggression. His rugged appearance and measured performance leave a strong impression, culminating in a chilling final moment as he stares straight into the camera and delivers the line, "Maut se kya darna, usse toh aana hai."

The teaser is packed with raw, gritty visuals that capture the harsh terrain and brutal realities of high-altitude warfare. Stebin Ben's vocals add emotional weight, while Himesh Reshammiya’s powerful background score heightens the tension and impact of the visuals. More than just a celebratory reveal, the teaser serves as a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India’s frontline soldiers.

"At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains, courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons. Are you ready to witness this tale of courage?", reads the official logline of the film.

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial promises a no-holds-barred depiction of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The war drama stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead and is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia will be seen portraying brave Indian soldiers in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026, the film is being positioned as a crucial comeback project for Salman Khan following the commercial and critical underperformance of his recent releases, including Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe. Yash Raj Films has postponed Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha to give a solo release to Salman Khan.

READ | Salman Khan net worth: A look at Bhaijaan's Rs 2900 crore empire with lavish properties, car collection, investments, and more