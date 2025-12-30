Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan is charging Rs 100 crore more than Chitrangda Singh's fees? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is reportedly charging the whopping fees of Rs 110 crore for Battle of Galwan, while Chitrangda Singh is just being paid Rs 2 crore for Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley.

Marking his 60th birthday with a special treat for fans, Salman Khan unveiled the hard-hitting teaser of his much-awaited war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the fierce face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh in June 2020, an incident that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and left a deep impact on the nation.

Battle of Galwan cast fees revealed

As per a report in Siasat.com, Salman is charging a whopping sum of Rs 110 crore. On the other hand, the film's leading lady Chitrangda Singh is just being paid Rs 2 crore. Among the supporting cast, Ankur Bhatia is reportedly being paid around Rs 1.5 crore, while Abhilash Chaudhary is said to have received approximately Rs 50 lakh for his role. Heera Sohal is also believed to be part of the project, with reports suggesting her fees to be around Rs 1 crore. However, it is important to note that these figures remain unconfirmed, and DNA cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

Battle of Galwan avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

The war drama will hit theatres on April 17, 2026. In a strategic move, Salman has skipped Eid release to avoid clash with the two most-awaited films of 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic, which are both releasing on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. Also, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor-starrer Alpha has been postponed, clearing the way for Khan to enjoy a solo release window.

Battle of Galwan is extremely crucial for Salman Khan

Battle of Galwan is being touted as a pivotal comeback vehicle for Salman Khan after the commercial and critical disappointment of his recent outings such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3 and Radhe. The last Salman-starrer that received unanimously positive response from the audiences and critics was the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak