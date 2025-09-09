Battle of Galwan: 'Ghayal sher' Salman Khan dons uniform, kickstarts shooting Apoorva Lakhia's war-drama, viral first look assure fans 'ab hoga comeback'

Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here
BOLLYWOOD
Salman Khan is back in uniform, injured, but not broken. The first look at the superstar from the Battle of Galwan has set the internet on fire.
Salman Khan has kick-started the shoot of his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, and shared the first look of his character on social media. Amid the busy schedule of Bigg Boss 19, Salman has donned the army uniform, and he will now be managing the film while shooting for the reality show. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. As per the reports, Salman will be playing Colonel Bikumalla (B.) Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, was martyred in the actual clash.
On Tuesday, Salman dropped a still on his social media. In the photo, an injured Salman Khan is in full military regalia, with a rugged moustache and a fierce gaze embodying raw patriotism. He shared the photo with the caption, "#BattleOfGalwan."
Here's the first look at Salman Khan from Battle of Galwan
Netizens' reactions to Salman Khan's look from the Battle of Galwan
As soon as Salman shared the first look from the movie, it went viral in no time. Several fans are pleasantly surprised with the first impression, hoping for Khan's grand comeback. "Ab hoga asli comeback," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bhai Again In Form." One of the netizens wrote, "Sultan is back." An internet user wrote, "All the best bhaijaan."
About Battle of Galwan
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, making it one of the most emotionally charged stories in recent Indian history. The movie is adapted from a chapter in India’s Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor & Rahul Singh, and it stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead of the movie. The movie is schduled for 2026 release.