Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here

Loved Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra? Watch these 5 feel-good movies of hers

T20 Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 highest wicket-taking bowlers in tournament history, from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan

Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash, Pakistan star pacer announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

Delhi Lok Adalat 2025 on Sept 13: How to settle your traffic challans? Check steps, registration process and more

'Won't end well for India...': White House trade advisor Peter Navarro's latest rant amid trade talks with US

Battle of Galwan: 'Ghayal sher' Salman Khan dons uniform, kickstarts shooting Apoorva Lakhia's war-drama, viral first look assure fans 'ab hoga comeback'

Mumbai: Metro Line 11 gets government approval; check route, completion, other details

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav says this about Sanju Samson's prospects for India's playing XI, shares, 'we will make right decision...'

Are you also planning to move to Europe? This country is offering permanent residency under Rs..., here is how Indians can apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here

Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here

Loved Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra? Watch these 5 feel-good movies of hers

Loved Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra? Watch these 5 feel-good

T20 Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 highest wicket-taking bowlers in tournament history, from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan

Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 highest wicket-taking bowlers in tournament history

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Battle of Galwan: 'Ghayal sher' Salman Khan dons uniform, kickstarts shooting Apoorva Lakhia's war-drama, viral first look assure fans 'ab hoga comeback'

Salman Khan is back in uniform, injured, but not broken. The first look at the superstar from the Battle of Galwan has set the internet on fire.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Battle of Galwan: 'Ghayal sher' Salman Khan dons uniform, kickstarts shooting Apoorva Lakhia's war-drama, viral first look assure fans 'ab hoga comeback'
Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan has kick-started the shoot of his upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, and shared the first look of his character on social media. Amid the busy schedule of Bigg Boss 19, Salman has donned the army uniform, and he will now be managing the film while shooting for the reality show. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. As per the reports, Salman will be playing Colonel Bikumalla (B.) Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, was martyred in the actual clash. 

On Tuesday, Salman dropped a still on his social media. In the photo, an injured Salman Khan is in full military regalia, with a rugged moustache and a fierce gaze embodying raw patriotism. He shared the photo with the caption, "#BattleOfGalwan."

Here's the first look at Salman Khan from Battle of Galwan

Netizens' reactions to Salman Khan's look from the Battle of Galwan

As soon as Salman shared the first look from the movie, it went viral in no time. Several fans are pleasantly surprised with the first impression, hoping for Khan's grand comeback. "Ab hoga asli comeback," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Bhai Again In Form." One of the netizens wrote, "Sultan is back." An internet user wrote, "All the best bhaijaan." 

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film revisits the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, making it one of the most emotionally charged stories in recent Indian history. The movie is adapted from a chapter in India’s Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor & Rahul Singh, and it stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead of the movie. The movie is schduled for 2026 release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating about making Bollywood debut
The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating
Nepal Gen-Z protest: PM KP Oli issues first statement after lifting social media ban amid heightened Indo-Nepal border security
Nepal Gen-Z protest: PM KP Oli issues first statement after lifting social media
Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body
Radhika Apte turns 40: Her morning coriander-cumin water for toned body
Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?
Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees?
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE