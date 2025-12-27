Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

Salman Khan's war drama Battle of Galwan skips an Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's sequel Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's pan-India film Toxic, taking over Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha's release date, reshuffling 2026's crowded Bollywood calendar and avoiding a major box-office showdown.

On his 60th birthday, Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated Battle of Galwan and also announced its release date as April 17, 2026. Though Eid has traditionally been Salman's stronghold as some of his biggest hits have opened to record numbers on the festival, the superstar has avoided a high-stakes clash with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan-starrer much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, featuring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Instead, Battle of Galwan is set to arrive on a new date that was previously earmarked for Alia Bhatt's Alpha, significantly reshuffling the Bollywood release calendar.

With Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 riding on the massive success of its first part that is till running successfully in theatres after grossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide and Geetu Mohandas' period gangster drama Toxic carrying the weight of Yash's post-KGF stardom, Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan could have split audiences across markets in a triple clash on Eid on March 19, 2026. Salman's decision reflects a calculated effort to secure a clear theatrical window for his war drama, which he has also produced under his banner Salman Khan Films.

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a subject that demands both sensitivity and scale. By choosing a solo release period, the makers aim to maximise reach across multiplexes and single screens alike, particularly in northern and central India. The shift also has a ripple effect on Shiv Rawail's Alpha, which now faces the task of finding a new release slot amid an already packed calendar.

Alpha is the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that also features Salman Khan in the hugely successful Tiger series. The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release but was later postponed following the underwhelming box-office performance of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which failed to meet trade expectations. The Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor-starrer Alpha is a crucial project for the Yash Raj Films as the studio looks to recalibrate its spy universe slate.

